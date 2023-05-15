New Suit - Employment

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was sued Saturday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by attorney PrettySMART Law on behalf of a senior security officer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about the unequal enforcement of policies towards females. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01067, Green v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Darlene Green

Plaintiffs

Shannon Alexis Ligon

defendants

United Services Automobile Association

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination