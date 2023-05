New Suit - Consumer

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00570, Green v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 25, 2023, 6:47 AM

Plaintiffs

James Green

defendants

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Mike Sievert

Peter Osvaldik

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws