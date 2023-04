Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nexsen Pruet on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and Synthes USA to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, centered on a surgical implant, was filed attorney Thomas D. Bumgardner on behalf of Joshua M. Green. The case is 3:23-cv-00229, Green v. Synthes, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 24, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua M Green

Law Office Of Thomas D. Bumgardner, PLLC

defendants

Depuy Synthes Sales, Inc.

Synthes USA Products, LLC

Synthes USA, LLC

Synthes, Inc.

Synthes USA Hq, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nexsen Pruet

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims