Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by the Strom Law Firm and other attorneys on behalf of property owner Dwayne Green, accuses SunRun representatives of submitting fraudulent insurance forms to Duke Energy to support interconnection of the plaintiff's properties to the energy grid. The case is 4:22-cv-03205, Green v. SunRun Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

September 22, 2022, 12:33 PM