Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Willson Jones Carter & Baxley on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ingles Markets and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo on behalf of Sherrica Green. The case is 7:23-cv-03088, Green v. Smith et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 29, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Sherrica Green

Anastopoulo Law Firm (cha)

defendants

Ingles Markets Inc

Land O Sky LLC

Terry Claude Smith

defendant counsels

Willson Jones Carter And Baxley PA

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision