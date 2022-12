Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nexsen Pruet on Friday removed a lawsuit against Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of Bartholomew Earl Green. The case is 3:22-cv-04548, Green v. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 6:10 PM