New Suit

LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06221, Green v. LG Electronics USA et al.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 4:40 AM