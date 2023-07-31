New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against Hub Cyber Security and certain board members in connection with the company's merger with blank check company Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The suit argues that the defendants failed to disclose that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been lost or misappropriated, financing for the merger and management after the merger had not been committed and there were deficiencies in compliance controls and procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06668, Green v. Hub Cyber Security Ltd. f/k/a Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. et al.

Cybersecurity

July 31, 2023, 5:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Dustin Green

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Eyal Moshe

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. f/k/a Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.

Hugo Goldman

Manish Agarwal

Moshe Raines

Moti Franko

Uzi Moscovich

Zeev Zell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws