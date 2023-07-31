Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against Hub Cyber Security and certain board members in connection with the company's merger with blank check company Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The suit argues that the defendants failed to disclose that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been lost or misappropriated, financing for the merger and management after the merger had not been committed and there were deficiencies in compliance controls and procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06668, Green v. Hub Cyber Security Ltd. f/k/a Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. et al.
Cybersecurity
July 31, 2023, 5:30 PM