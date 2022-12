Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hart & Cooley to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, which alleges age- and race-based discrimination, was filed by Spitz, The Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a forklift driver previously employed by the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00378, Green v. Hart & Cooley, LLC.

Ohio

December 29, 2022, 6:34 PM