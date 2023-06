New Suit - Employment

CVS Health and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00076, Green v. CVS Health et al.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Goodwin Green

defendants

CVS Health

Charli L Wrenn

Daniel Newsom

Lakisha S Drinkard

Maureen Wrentz

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination