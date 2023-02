Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against agricultural machinery company CNH Industrial to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Menefee & Brown on behalf of the owner of a New Holland Workmaster Tractor, Model 75. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Green v. CNH Industrial America LLC.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 6:15 PM