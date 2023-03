Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Fraigun Law Group on behalf of a former prime now associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for her Raynaud's disease. The case is 2:23-cv-02221, Green v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

March 27, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Dyanna Green

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches