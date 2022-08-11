Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ally Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and Equifax to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of breaching the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by failing to assure accuracy in the preparation of consumer reports, was filed by Law Practice Group PLLC on behalf of Nacarra Green. The case is 3:22-cv-00411, Green v. Ally Financial Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 6:11 PM