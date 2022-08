New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Debt collection agency Afni was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and other attorneys on behalf of individuals who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01290, Green v. Afni Inc.

Cybersecurity

August 31, 2022, 12:49 PM