Who Got The Work

Melanie M. Blunschi of Latham & Watkins has stepped in to defend Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, in a pending class action regarding the labeling of its Similac powder formula products. The action was filed July 5 in California Northern District Court by Fitzgerald Joseph and Jackson & Foster Law and accuses Abbott of falsely advertising the number of bottles of formula that can be made per canister of Similac powder. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:22-cv-03930, Green v. Abbott Laboratories.