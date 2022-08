Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Melanie M. Blunschi, vice chair of the firm's retail and consumer products group, has entered an appearance for Abbott Laboratories in a pending class action over the company's labeling of Similac infant formulas. The suit, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, claims that Abbott overstates how many bottles a container of the formula will make once prepped. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S White, is 3:22-cv-03930, Green v. Abbott Laboratories.