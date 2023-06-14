Who Got The Work

Phelps Dunbar partner Mark N. Halbert and associate Andrew W. Coffman have entered appearances for Xhale Tobacco & Hookah Inc. and affiliates in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 10 in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of tobacco and vape retailer Xhale City, contends that the defendant markets competing products under a confusingly similar trade name. The suit was brought by Taylor English Duma; and Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, is 2:23-cv-00071, Green Rush, LLC v. Xhale Tobacco & Hookah, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 14, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Green Rush, LLC

Plaintiffs

Taylor English Duma

Copeland Cook Taylor Bush

defendants

Moosa Hadwan

X Hale Smoke Shop #3 Inc.

Xhale Smoke 5 Inc.

Xhale Smoke Shop 5, Inc.

Xhale Smoke Shop 6 Inc.

Xhale Smoke Shop Inc.

Xhale Tobacco & Hookah, Inc.

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims