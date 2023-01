Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Zions Bancorp to Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Zavadil Law Offices on behalf of Green Gables Metropolitan District No. 2. The case is 1:23-cv-00097, Green Gables Metropolitan District No. 2 v. Zions Bancorp. N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 12, 2023, 4:47 PM