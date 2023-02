New Suit

Nationwide was hit with an insurance coverage complaint Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, claiming substantial property damage, was filed by Wendler & Zinzilieta on behalf of Karen Green and Michael Green. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00156, Green et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 12:55 PM