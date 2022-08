New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico and 4E Global S.A.P.I. were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The court case was filed by DeLara Supik Odegard P.C. on behalf of Barry Green and Carolina Maestas, who contend that a family member died after consuming hand sanitizer manufactured by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00609, Green et al v. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. et al.