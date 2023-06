Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against J.M. Smucker to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Veronica Green, who contracted salmonella after eating from a contaminated batch of Smucker's Jif peanut butter. Some of the peanut butter products were recalled in May 2022. The case is 3:23-cv-00289, Green et al v. J.M. Smucker, LLC.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Green

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

J.M. Smucker, LLC

defendant counsels

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims