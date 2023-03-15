Removed To Federal Court

Datanyze, an online business search platform for sales and marketing professionals, on Tuesday removed a privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Anderson + Wanca, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Right of Publicity Act by using the names and identities of Illinois residents without consent to market online paid subscription services to its users. Datanyze is represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The case is 1:23-cv-01605, Green et al v. Datanyze, LLC.

Business Services

March 15, 2023, 6:51 AM