Green Energy Financier Hit With an Over $60M Miami Sharehold...

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., as the latest company to implode over rising interest rates, finds itself the subject of the first shareholder's lawsuit seeking to recover tens of millions of dollars of invested capital. Paul Brown, Joseph Cicero and Adam Cole of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole in Delaware and New York, as well as Sean Burstyn of Burstyn Law in Miami, represent the plaintiffs, who include Neil Auerbach, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, whose private equity firm, Hudson Sustainable Group, invested in the defendants, including Sunlight.

October 04, 2023, 10:27 AM

