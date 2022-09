News From Law.com

Digital bank and fintech firm Green Dot Corp. has appointed Amy Pugh as general counsel. Pugh replaces Kristina Lockwood, who is retiring after almost two decades with the Austin, Texas-based company. Lockwood joined Green Dot as associate general counsel in 2004 and spent the last two years as general counsel. Pugh joins Green Dot from Cross River Bank, where she's worked three years, most recently serving as senior corporate counsel.

