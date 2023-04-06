New Suit - Environmental

Godfrey & Kahn filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court naming Axis Surplus Insurance in connection with a sewer relocation project. The suit was brought on behalf of Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District, which seeks a determination that third party civil engineering company Robert E. Lee & Associates is insured by Axis for professional liability. The plaintiff asserts that Robert E. Lee & Associates has caused damages to the project due to defective work, and that Axis has repeatedly denied the plaintiff's claims. The case is 1:23-cv-00451, Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District v. Axis Surplus Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 1:42 PM

Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District

Godfrey & Kahn

Axis Surplus Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute