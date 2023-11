News From Law.com

A New Jersey lawyer who boasted of devising a new way to take money from clients has been hit with a one-year suspension from practice. The Supreme Court determined that a one-year suspension was the proper punishment for Marcy Gendel, a solo practitioner in Springfield who allegedly defrauded her clients and Hurricane Sandy aid programs for property owners.

November 09, 2023, 2:28 PM

