New Suit

Lang & Klain and Bochetto & Lentz filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Joseph J. Greco. The suit, which brings claims against Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc. and Karen Canton, seeks $3.5 million for disputed claims under a professional liability insurance policy after a bond defaulted. The defendants are represented by Jaburg & Wilk. The case is 1:22-cv-04298, Greco v. Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 4:47 PM