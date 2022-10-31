Who Got The Work

Lance E. Wyatt Jr. of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for NextCare Texas and NextCare Primary Care Texas in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which takes aim at the defendants' medical booking platform, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of GreatGigz Solutions LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00362, GreatGigz Solutions, LLC v. NextCare Texas, LLC et al.

Health Care

October 31, 2022, 5:03 AM