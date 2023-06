Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Admiral Indemnity to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bongiorno Montiglio Mitchell & Palmieri on behalf of Greater New York Mutual Insurance, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from an accident on a construction site. The case is 1:23-cv-04782, Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. v. Admiral Indemnity Co.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 5:02 PM

