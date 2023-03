New Suit

ABM Industries and NIBCO Inc. were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Niles Barton & Wilmer on behalf of Greater New York Mutual Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over water damage alleged caused by poor pipe installation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00653, Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. v. ABM Industries Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 09, 2023, 5:11 PM