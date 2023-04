New Suit - Contract

Greater Nebraska Home Infusion filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against billing company Tanyr Healthcare on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Dykema Gossett and Kutak Rock, accuses the defendant of underbilling for medical reimbursements and seeks nearly $500,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00421, Greater Nebraska Home Infusion Inc. v. Tanyr Healthcare LLC.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Greater Nebraska Home Infusion, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dykema Gossett

Kutak Rock

defendants

Tanyr Healthcare, L.L.C., TX

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract