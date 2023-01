New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Great West Casualty. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets William Brown, Highlander Specialty Insurance and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00009, Great West Casualty Company v. Wren et al.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 11:57 AM