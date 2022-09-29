New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly undelivered goods, was brought by the Law Offices of David L. Mazaroli on behalf of Great Northern Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08317, Great Northern Insurance Co. v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 4:14 PM