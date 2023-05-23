Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Shenzhen Gadgetwoo E-Commerce Co. d/b/a Rockpals and Shenzhen In-Link Tech. Co. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Schueler Dallavo & Casieri on behalf of Great Northern Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by defective Rockpals 300W and 500W power stations. The case is 1:23-cv-03245, Great Northern Insurance Co. v. Shenzhen Gadgetwoo E-Commerce Co. Ltd. et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Great Northern Insurance Company as subrogee of James And Stacey Van Metre

defendants

Shenzhen Gadgetwoo E-Commerce Co., Ltd. d/b/a Rockpals

Shenzhen In-Link Tech. Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product