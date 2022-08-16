New Suit

Zurich Insurance, Fredy Valle d/b/a Valle Trucking and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Doerner Saunders Daniel & Anderson on behalf of Great Lakes Insurance, seeks a declaration that Great Lakes has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00702, Great Lakes Insurance SE v. Fredy Valle et al.

