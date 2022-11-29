New Suit - Trademark

Supplement company Great HealthWorks LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Live Good LLC on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's 'OmegaXL' mark and trade dress by selling an 'OmegaGL' supplement in a confusingly similar blue and white bottle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62235, Great HealthWorks Inc. v. Live Good Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 29, 2022, 5:54 PM