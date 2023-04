New Suit

AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh PA was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over the improper denial of coverage, was filed by Pillinger Miller Tarallo on behalf of Great Divide Insurance Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00453, Great Divide Insurance Company v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Great Divide Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Pillinger Miller Tarallo

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute