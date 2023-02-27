New Suit - Environmental

Selman Leichenger Edson Hsu Newman & Moore, formerly Selman Breitman, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Alaska District Court on behalf of Great Divide Insurance. The suit targets five individuals who currently hold ownership interests in a former cannery and cold storage facility on Shuyak Island in Alaska. The complaint seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying environmental lawsuit arising from pollution-related damages from the cannery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00040, Great Divide Insurance Company v. Cooper et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 11:32 PM