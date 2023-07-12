New Suit - Insurance

Baker Hughes, a Fortune 500 energy technology and oil-field services company, and affiliates were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Great Divide Insurance Co., seeks to recover funds that the plaintiff spent defending the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The court case was filed by Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02548, Great Divide Insurance Company v. Baker Hughes et al.

Energy

July 12, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Great Divide Insurance Company

defendants

Baker Hughes

A GE Company, LLC

Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations, LLC

Baker Petrolite, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute