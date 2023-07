New Suit - Contract

McNees, Wallace & Nurick filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of Great Coasters International, a roller coaster manufacturer, in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Thursday. The complaint, targeting FLW International, seeks to recover over $700,000 for an alleged breached purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01130, Great Coasters International, Inc. v. F.L.W. Wood Products, Inc.

Pennsylvania

July 07, 2023, 12:20 PM

Great Coasters International, Inc.

McNees Wallace & Nurick

F.L.W. Wood Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract