New Suit - Employment

Great American Insurance, a subsidiary of American Financial, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Simpson Manufacturing and other defendants on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against employment claims relating to alleged race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06152, Great American Insurance Co. v. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 5:50 PM