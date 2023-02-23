New Suit

Great American Insurance Co., a subsidiary of American Financial Group, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks to declare that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify Sardella's Pizza & Wings Inc. in an underlying sexual assault action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00326, Great American Insurance Company v. Sardella's Pizza & Wings Incorporated et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 6:18 AM