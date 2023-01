New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, sued Pacific Cargo Logistics Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, alleging damage to cargo, was brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00672, Great American Insurance Company v. Pacific Cargo Logistics, LLC et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 3:26 PM