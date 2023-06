New Suit - Insurance

Great American Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Wilson Elser, names Origis USA and Guy Vanderhaegen in connection with underlying shareholder litigation claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-22132, Great American Insurance Company v. Origis USA LLC et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Guy Vanderhaegen

Origis USA LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract