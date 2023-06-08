New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of the Great American Insurance Co. in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The court case, seeking a declaration stating that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit, brings claims against Origis USA LLC and Guy Vanderhaegen. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61094, Great American Insurance Company v. Origis USA LLC et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Wilson Elser

defendants

Guy Vanderhaegen

Origis USA LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract