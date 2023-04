New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance filed a complaint for damage to cargo Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh, targets Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. and OOCL USA. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02794, Great American Insurance Company v. Orient Overseas Container Line Limited et al.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gibson Robb And Lindh LLP

defendants

Does

Oocl (USA) Inc.

Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute