Who Got The Work

Jonathan C. Bunge of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, co-chair of the firm's national trial practice, has stepped in to represent Oracle Elevator Holdco Inc. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in Florida Southern District Court by Freeman, Mathis & Gary on behalf of Great American Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that the insurer has no obligation under a commercial umbrella policy to defend or indemnify the defendant in connection with a $7.7 million jury verdict. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:22-cv-61997, Great American Insurance Company v. Oracle Elevator Holdco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 10:07 AM