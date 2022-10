New Suit

Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman, Mathis & Gary, names Oracle Elevator Holdco and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial umbrella liability claims. The case is 0:22-cv-61997, Great American Insurance Company v. Oracle Elevator Holdco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 12:51 PM