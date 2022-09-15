Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swain & Dipolito on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against General Merchandise Consolidators Inc., Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc. and Ocean Network Express PTE. Ltd. to California Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to cargo damages valued at over $20,000, was filed by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Great American Insurance Company. The case is 3:22-cv-05231, Great American Insurance Company v. Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 6:57 AM