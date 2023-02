New Suit

Great American Insurance Co., as subrogee of Hankinson Renewable Energy, sued Bradley Mosher Monday in South Dakota District Court alleging fraudulent conduct. The court action, filed by the Hustead Law Firm, seeks a reimbursement of over $380,000 in connection with Mosher's breach of his employment agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04022, Great American Insurance Company v. Mosher.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 7:18 AM